Daffo Announces Debut Album Where The Earth Bends The LP is out September 26 via Concord Records. Listen to "Habit" below.

Los Angeles-based indie rocker Daffo, the moniker of 21-year-old musician Gabi Gamberg, just announced the release of their debut album, Where The Earth Bends. Produced and mixed by Rob Schnapf (Elliot Smith, Beck), the album arrives on September 26 via Concord Records and is set to offer a look inside Daffo’s struggles with feelings of shame, regret, and misplaced emotions. Coinciding with the announcement for Where The Earth Bends is the release of the new single “Habit,” a deep-dive into their experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Marked by layers of distorted guitars and driving drums, a frenetic wall of sound frames their defiant lyrics.

“It’s hard not to feel hungry for the feast in your mind/It’s not the strain on your eyes that’ll make you go blind,” Daffo sings. The gritty, slacker rock sound brings strength to their tender phrasings and acrobatic harmonies, as she scolds herself for finding pleasure in what brings her pain. “I wrote that song at a moment when I was having a hard time with my OCD and cyclical thinking,” Daffo says of the track. “It’s partly about how I tend to come to conclusions about certain situations before even allowing myself to experience them.”

Along with the announcement comes a music video for “Habit” directed by Anastasia Duchess. Check that out, along with the album artwork and tracklist, below.