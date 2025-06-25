Channing Tatum Hides from the Law in a Toys ‘r’ Us in First Trailer for Roofman

Nothing inspires nostalgia for kids of the ’80s and ’90s quite like a Toys ‘R’ Us, and the first trailer for Roofman, an upcoming biopic of criminal Jeffrey Manchester, knows it.

Jeffrey Manchester—played by Channing Tatum—is an escaped prisoner on the run who seeks refuge in the sprawling, fluorescently-lit interior of everyone’s favorite childhood toy store. There, he finds a love interest in a benevolent employee played by Kirsten Dunst—her current defining characteristic is how intent she is on hosting a toy drive—and a potential ally in the cynical store manager played by Peter Dinklage, who is notably against the toy drive.