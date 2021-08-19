Conner O'Malley Scours the Haunted Houses of Wisconsin Dells to Find the Best Free Pulled Pork

YouTube isn’t just for entertainment. Yeah, it might seem like a morass of disingenuous clickbait and lowest common denominator sensationalism, but when used properly YouTube can truly serve the public good. For instance: here’s Conner O’Malley, one of our most well-meaning and service-minded YouTubers, trying to make all of our lives better with his latest video, “Top 10 Wisconsin Dells Haunted Houses For Free Pulled Pork.”

O’Malley, who you might know from his side gig as an actor on shows like I Think You Should Leave and Joe Pera Talks With You, is primarily motivated by helping others help themselves. As such he produced this comprehensive guide to the best haunted houses to find free pulled pork at Wisconsin Dells. It’s exactly what it sounds like, a first-person tour through various haunted houses at the Wisconsin Dells tourist site, ranked on the quality of their free pulled pork. I’m sure we’ve all been disappointed by the free pulled pork at a haunted house at some point in our life, so O’Malley’s selfless work here is truly valuable. This is journalism as a public service—vital truth-telling for all of our benefit.

Check it out above. It gets real weird, in a good way—weird with a conscience. And, uh, original Mikal Cronin music.

O’Malley’s too modest to call himself what he is, so we’ll do it for him: He’s a role model. This would be a better world if we were all a little bit more like Conner O’Malley. This video is just more proof.