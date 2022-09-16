SNL Adds New Cast Members Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker

Saturday Night Live is welcoming four new featured players members for Season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The show shared the news yesterday, mere weeks after it was revealed that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari would be leaving the show. In May, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson’s departures from SNL were announced. The show returns on October 1 for its 48th season.

So who are these newbies? Comedian, actor, and writer Marcello Hernandez was featured as a New Face of Comedy at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal this year. Hernandez, who is of Cuban and Dominican descent, also appeared in the 2022 film The Improviser. Cleveland-raised comic Molly Kearney makes history as SNL’s first non-binary cast member and uses they/them pronouns. Their onscreen credits include the new A League of Their Own series and Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks. Michael Longfellow appeared on Conan back in 2018. This year, he was a part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, performing in Mo Amer’s showcase of young talent. Austin native Devon Walker has written for Big Mouth and Everything’s Trash, the new comedy series from Phoebe Robinson. Walker’s also performed stand-up on Comedy Central.

Let’s hope the incoming cast members get enough screen time to shine, unlike Athari, who was only part of the show for one season and was often shunted to the side. Who knows, maybe new blood could even make SNL worth watching again.