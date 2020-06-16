28 Recent Stand-up Albums by Black Comedians You Need to Listen to

Black artists are highly underrepresented across a vast breadth of mediums. From journalism to food media to comedy, Black voices are consistently drowned out by a pool of white, male, cis crowd. We’ve mentioned before that every industry paints itself as one built on a meritocracy, but in truth, having friends in high places or generational wealth often carry more weight than talent. However, fans wield a considerable amount of power when it comes to who progresses and where. Fans can support Black comedians right now by buying their albums, watching their specials, buying their t-shirts and other merch, and following and sharing their work on social media. And when touring and live shows fully resume, you can ask your local venues and shows to book Black comedians on all their bills.

While everyone knows famous comedians like Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, and Hannibal Buress, they’re not the only ones doing the work and deserving your support. Here’s a long list of recently released albums by great Black comedians available for purchase or streaming at the usual places right now.

Chanel Ali – Chanel no.1



2020

Just released this June, check out the debut album of this up-and-coming New York-based comedian. Ali was a Just For Laughs New Face in 2019 and has opened for Michael Che and Marc Maron.

Jay Jurden – Jay Jurden Y’all



2020

Alongside Ali, Jurden is another 2019 Just For Laughs New Face. The New York-based comedian has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jackie Fabulous – Fabulously Naughty



2020

A verteran stand-up comedian, this is Jackie Fabulous’ second album. Between headliner tours, Jackie was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2019.

Dante Powell – The Squirrels Get Fat



2020

The Midwest has its own thriving collection of comedy scenes. Based in Des Moines, Powell has opened for Gary Gulman, Rory Scovel and Mike Epps.

Dwayne Kennedy – Who the Hell is Dwayne Kennedy?



2020

Kennedy has written for Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, The Arsenio Hall Show, and United Shades of America. A veteran headliner, this is Kennedy’s first full-length album.

Chinedu Unaka – Mostly Kidding



2020

Named a “Comedian to Watch” by Timeout LA, Unaka tours all over the globe, recently with Insecure’s Yvonne Orji. He’s appeared on Hulu’s Coming to the Stage and Amazon’s Inside Jokes.

Aisha Alfa – All the Parts



2020

In addition to stand-up, Alfa has acted in shows such as Sorry for Your Loss, Good Trouble and Degrassi: Next Class. She’s performed at the Just For Laughs comedy festival and was a NBC Stand Up finalist.

Tony Baker – Scaredy Cat



2020

The Chicago native was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and has appeared on The Carmichael Show and HBO’s All Def Comedy. This is Baker’s debut album.



2019

This is the second album from Killmonger’s mama a.k.a. Shalewa Sharpe. The native Atlantan, now based in Brooklyn, has appeared on Comedy Central’s The New Negros and HBO’s 2 Dope Queens.

Yamaneika Saunders – Damsel in Distress



2019

While this is Saunderss debut album, she recorded a Comedy Central Half Hour special in 2017. She’s performed on NBC Last Comic Standing and was a ruthless roaster on Jeff Ross’ Roast Battle.

Rob Haze – Haz-O-Pedia



2019

Haze has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party. Off stage, Haze is a writer and actor on IFC’s sketch show Sherman’s Showcase.

Al Jackson – Baby Steps in a Yellow Tuxedo



2019

Currently, Jackson hosts the talk show Daily Blast Live. He’s also performed on several Comedy Central shows as well as HBO’s 2 Dope Queens.

Roy Wood Jr. – No One Loves You



2019

In addition to The Daily Show, Wood Jr. can be seen on Netflix’s new series Space Force. He also hosts Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening and has performed on nearly every network late night show.



2019

In addition to stand-up, Fowler was a performer on the TruTV sketch show Friends of the People. He later starred in and produced the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts.

Leonard Ouzts – Ya Hear Me?



2019

Ouzts was selected as a New Face at Just For Laughs in. He’s also performed on Conan, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and HBO’s All-Def Comedy.

Dino Archie – I’ve Changed



2019

This is the latest of three albums released by Archie. He’s also performed on Adam Devine’s House Party and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Tim Northern – Tim Northern Does Animals



2019

The longtime vet has been touring for over two decades. He’s released three albums and has performed on Star Search and Last Comic Standing.

Kaseem Bentley – Lakeview



2019

From San Francisco, Bentley was named a “Comic to Watch” by SF Weekly. He’s appeared on Viceland’s Flophouse and SeeSo’s The Guest List.

Bethany Van Delft – I’m Not a Llama



2019

Based in Boston, Van Delft earned an HBO sponsorship for her series “38/7%” at the Women in Comedy Festival. She was recently named “Best Comic” by Boston Magazine.

Charla Lauriston – Karate



2019

Based in L.A., Lauriston has written for The Last O.G., Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and appeared on The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail. Her recent essay “The Absurd Reality of Being Black in America” is essential reading.

Nore Davis – Too Woke



2018

Ever busy, this is Davis’ third album. The New York based comedian has filmed a Comedy Central Half Hour And was featured on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens.

Gina Yashere – Ticking Boxes



2018

International comedian Yashere regularly featured as the British correspondent on The Daily Show. She’s appeared on many iconic British and American shows like Live at the Apollo and The Tonight Show.

Yedoye Travis – Ok



2018

Travis was a 2017 New Face at Just For Laughs and has appeared on Netflix’s Russian Doll. He also hosts the Foreverdog podcast Dark Tank.



2018

Baker-Bone was named one of Brooklyn’s 50 Funniest People by Brooklyn Magazine. He also hosts the weekly podcast The Bad Advice Show.

Erin Jackson – Grudgery



2018

One of the hardest working comedians in the country, this is Jackson’s debut album. She’s appeared on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Last Comic Standing.

Clark Jones – First of All



2018

Alongside Will Miles and Kenny DeForest, Jones took over hosting duties of Brooklyn staple comedy show, Comedy at the Knitting Factory, from Hannibal Buress before passing the torch to Sydnee Washington, Marie Faustin, and Aminah Imani. Jones has also appeared on Night Train with Wyatt Cenac and HBO’s Crashing.

Sam Jay – Donna’s Daughter



2018

In addition to stand-up, Jay writes for Saturday Night Live. Be on the lookout for her first special which she recorded earlier this year.

Langston Kerman – Lightskinned Feelings



2018

Many know Kerman as Jared a.k.a. the best guy on Insecure. He also acts on such shows as Bless This Mess and South Side and recorded a Comedy Central Half Hour special in 2018.

While this is the tip of the iceberg, you will find more albums to add to your list from Marina Franklin, Stephen Agyei, Will Merrill, Darryl Charles, T.J., Barry Brewer, Justin Williams, Clayton English, Ify Nwadiwe, Josh Johnson, Sasheer Zamata, Janelle James, Solomon Georgio, Baron Vaughn, Will Miles, Michelle Buteau, Cocoa Brown, Dwight Simmons, Seaton Smith, Rain Pryor, Arnez J, Jasper Redd, Jay Phillips, Greer Barnes, Ian Edwards, Tracey Ashley, Darryl Lenox, and more as well many specials to stream or buy from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, and counting.

Olivia Cathcart is a comedian and writer.