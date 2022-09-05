The Best Natural Wine Delivery Services for When You’re Ready to Graduate From Grocery Store Wine

Listen, I am not ashamed to be an occasional boxed wine girl. When you’re having a soirée with more than a few friends (many of who may not be wine people, per se), grabbing a box of chillable red may just be your best bet to get everyone in a merry mood. But there’s a time and a place for grocery store wine, and a nice dinner with close friends or your partner isn’t it, as far as I’m concerned.

But for those who live outside major cities, finding a solid wine shop can be difficult. Hell, even those who are in major cities may not love the idea of lugging several bottles home on public transit. And that’s where wine delivery services can come in handy. Whether you’re looking for specific, hard-to-find cult bottles or you’d prefer someone else to pick out the perfect wines for you, there’s a delivery service for that. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best wine delivery services on the market.

For those who are looking for unique, difficult-to-find wines, Vine Drop is the perfect service. But be warned: It can be addictive. That’s because this company sends you daily wine offers via text. Often, these are wines I never see elsewhere, which is what makes the service so special… and so hard to resist. This delivery service focuses on natural wines, so if that’s your thing, you’re in luck. Although you certainly don’t have to be an expert to use Vine Drop, it helps to know what you like—the descriptions could potentially be tricky if your wine knowledge is super limited. From Peruvian orange wines to juicy Austrian Zweigelt, Vine Drop doesn’t disappoint with its offerings.

If you’re new to the world of wine but know you want to try more of the natural stuff, STOMPY is one of the best places to start. When you sign up for this service, you’ll take a short quiz that will help determine what kinds of wines you’re offered. Prefer big, bold reds? Like light, acidic Sauv Blancs? Whatever the case may be, they’ll be able to point you in the direction of the natural wines that will work best for your palate. No worries if they include some bottles that you’re not too excited about—you can always trade them out before you finalize your order. The best part is the fact that the company really cares about curating sustainable wines from environmentally minded producers, so you can feel good about every drop you drink.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a wine-loving friend or just want to give yourself something to look forward to every month, Plonk Wine Club has you covered on the natural wine front. This service focuses on wines that are produced with organic and biodynamic farming methods, which means you’re getting more environmentally friendly bottles. They also try to feature less-common grape varietals, so there’s an excellent chance that you’ll get the chance to taste something you’ve never tried before. I also love that they have three different options: Choose from the red wine club, the white wine club or the mixed wine club, depending on what you usually drink. You can receive as few as four bottles or as many as 12 per monthly shipment.

I love Mysa Natural Wine because of its versatility. Like the other wine delivery services on our list, this company boasts a wine club, but you can also snag individual bottles without subscribing to a service at all. This is ideal when you’re looking for something specific—and, considering the number of wines you’ll find on this site, there’s a good chance you’ll find it. Browse around on the site for a while, and you’ll also find that most of the wine Mysa sells is offered at a very reasonable price point, so you won’t be constantly tempted to spend more than you really should.

Leon & Son Wine and Spirits, a Brooklyn wine shop, has now started its own wine club: Leon Circle. The owner of the shop picks out wines to send out each month. No, you don’t get to choose them, but that’s part of the magic here: You may just get the chance to experience something you never would have chosen on your own. Because of that, this delivery service is perfect for those who are willing to be adventurous in their wine-drinking pursuits. This service doesn’t ship everywhere, but if you happen to live in the New York area, you can always pick your package up directly from the store.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.