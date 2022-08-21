Dining out isn’t just about the food—it’s about the experience, and who doesn’t enjoy a meal that’s accompanied by a magnificent view? Whether you want to dine at the peak of a mountain, at the bottom of the ocean or anywhere in between, these are the world’s best restaurants with a view.

You can dine nearly 20 feet below the surface of the Indian Ocean at the world’s first undersea restaurant, Ithaa, located at the Conrad Maldives. Sample exquisite fusion cuisine while admiring the coral garden view and a colorful array of marine life.

The Delaire Graff’s impressive wooden terrace is the perfect setting for a meal of locally sourced food and wine in South Africa’s Cape Winelands. A sweeping view of Simonsberg Peak and the Banghoek Valley’s vineyards and olive groves can be enjoyed from the shade of majestic oak trees.

Discover Ali Barbour’s ancient, naturally sculpted coral cave 32 feet below ground on the Kenyan coast of the Indian Ocean. The cave is open to the sky, so just look up to see the dazzling, star-studded heavens as you dine on seafood and international cuisine.

With its colorful homes along the Italian Riviera coast, Cinque Terre is like a postcard come to life. Soak up the view from the terrace of Nessun Dorma, a cliffside restaurant that overlooks the Ligurian sea. Leisurely sip on a cocktail or a glass of local wine alongside a meat and cheese platter that’s as delicious as the setting.

Atop an oceanside cliff, this award-winning restaurant is located at the Post Ranch Inn. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer jaw-dropping views of the surrounding landscape as you enjoy local Californian cuisine at Sierra Mar. Book a dinner reservation so you can watch the sunset during the main course and then marvel at the starry sky over dessert.

A Michelin-starred menu and a romantic view of Manhattan’s skyline await guests at The River Cafe, tucked under the Brooklyn Bridge. The cobblestones leading up to the front door, the live piano music and the impressive wine list have made it a popular destination for proposals, weddings and special occasions for over four decades.

The Tree Tops restaurant at the luxurious eco-resort, Bawah Reserve, offers guests an opportunity to dine in the canopy of a tropical rainforest. Sample Indonesian and Mediterranean dishes as you drink in spectacular views of the surrounding lagoons. For an experience unlike any other in Southeast Asia, book a table on the restaurant’s Lookout Deck.

You’ll never forget the view from the Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa’s Riverside restaurant, which is located in the shadow of the Himalayas near the bends of the Ganges River. The indoor space at Riverside is enveloped by large windows where you can take in the all-encompassing views as you revel in cuisine from Kashmir, Nepal and other Himalayan provinces. For the ultimate setting, request a table on the terrace.

Set in the Blue Mountains, this World Heritage site and one of Australia’s top food destinations, Echoes Boutique Hotel and Restaurant, is less than two hours from Sydney. Known for its use of fresh, local produce, this restaurant lets you nosh on modern Australian cuisine with an Asian twist while taking in the stunning bird’s-eye view of Jamison Valley.

The Esperanza Resort in Los Cabos houses Cocina del Mar, a restaurant and bar perched atop dazzling cliffs overlooking two private beaches. The view goes beyond the ocean and waves too. Embark on a sensory journey through Baja cuisine, the Sea of Cortez and Cabo’s farms, watching as chefs create your feast in an impressive outdoor exhibition kitchen.

Located atop the Monserrate in the heart of Bogotá, Casa San Isidro offers picture-perfect views of the city below as you dine on French-inspired cuisine. While you watch the sunset, tuck into mussels, shrimp or lobster, or sink your teeth into tender chateaubriand. As part of your experience, you’ll travel 10,000 feet into the sky by funicular or aerial tramway to reach the restaurant.

Located at Hotel Katari in Arequipa’s Plaza de Armas, Ascai 360 offers fine Spanish and Andean cuisine as you enjoy the view of the city’s UNESCO-protected center and the awe-inspiring volcanoes behind it. With its buffet breakfast, Andean tapas for a midday snack or sunset cocktails, this restaurant is a must-visit.

Built on seaside rocks in Porto, this intimate teahouse-style restaurant, Casa de Chá Boa Nova, not only has sweeping ocean views but a Michelin-starred menu as well. The creative dishes are as impressive as the panoramic vistas, each one a work of art accompanied by a carefully curated list of sommelier-selected wines from Portugal and beyond.

For those who dream of dining in the sky, Le Panoramic in Chamonix, France, will make you feel like you’re touching the clouds. Situated at the summit of Brévent and accessed via cable car or gondola, head to this spot for lunch or snacks indoors or on the heated patio overlooking Mont-Blanc and the surrounding French Alps.

The Andronis Suites Hotel’s Lycabettus Restaurant is an absolute must when in Santorini. One of the world’s most romantic dining spots, it’s an intimate cliff-top terrace that juts out over the Aegean Sea. Elegant yet unpretentious, the menu features fresh Mediterranean cuisine made with ingredients sourced from across the island. Join them for a sun-drenched lunch or dinner under the stars.

A glass-encased dining destination that satisfies all the senses, Silo towers 17 stories above the Northern Harbor area. With views of the city, water and sky, diners can indulge in a menu that changes seasonally as they admire the uninterrupted vistas thanks to the restaurant’s window frame-free design.

On the slopes of the Tibidabo in Barcelona is Mirablau, a captivating restaurant with a tapas-forward menu. With its views of the Sagrada Familia, Montjuic and the Mediterranean Sea, it is popular among locals and visitors alike. At dusk, take the tramway up to the restaurant and enjoy tapas as millions of city lights are illuminated.

Sky Bistro offers a panoramic view of six Rocky Mountain ranges from the summit of Sulphur Mountain, 2,900 feet above Banff. With ingredients from both of Canada’s coasts and everywhere in between, dishes like Alberta beef, seafood chowder and even pasta with spicy elk bolognese are paired with local beer, wines and spirits.

For an unforgettable buffet meal, ride the Skyline Gondola, the steepest cable car lift in the Southern Hemisphere, to Bob’s Peak in Queenstown. Stratosfare offers expansive views of Lake Wakatipu, Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Walter and Cecil Peaks from floor-to-ceiling windows.

At 52 stories above Tokyo’s skyline, the New York Grill at the Park Hyatt Hotel offers a gorgeous view. If it looks familiar, it was one of the locations where the Oscar-winning film Lost in Translation was shot. With a menu mostly devoted to steaks and seafood, plus the largest selection of American wines in Japan, this restaurant is very popular with American ex-pats.

Dining with a view of the Giza Pyramids is among the most impressive experiences a diner could have. Located at Cairo’s Marriott Mena House Hotel, 139 Pavilion is open 24 hours a day to both hotel guests and visitors. Admire one of the world’s seven wonders whilst enjoying a relaxing meal in a garden setting away from the city’s bustle.