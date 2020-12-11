Watch the Trailers for WandaVision, Loki, Falcon/Winter Solider, and More

After their 2020 Investors Day, Disney released multiple announcements on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animations studios projects forthcoming on Disney+. Let’s start with what’s hitting the platform in near future from Marvel:

— WandaVision is set to come out as the first new series on Disney Plus, January 15.

— In March, subscribers can expect The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to premiere.

— For fans of Tom Hiddleston’s role as the god of mischief, Loki will release as a highly hyped short series in May of 2021.

— Later in Fall 2021, Disney Plus plans to premiere Hawkeye with Hailee Steinfield signed on to star.

— An animated series, , with key Marvel Cinematic Universe stars doing voice work, got a new trailer.

— In addition, three new shows were announced: Ironheart, Armor Wars, and Secret Invasion. No release dates have been set for those projects, but we do know that Ironheart will trace Dominique Thorne’s engineering mentee Riri Williams; Armor Wars will focus on “Tony Stark’s greatest fear” with Don Cheadle reprising his role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes; and Secret Invasion’s cast will include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn’s Skull shapeshifter Talos.

Watch the trailers for the new series coming soon to Disney+ below:



