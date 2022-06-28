Watch - Downton Abbey: A New Era Cast, Director on the Joy and Comfort of the Sequel

Our own Keri Lumm was recently invited to England to speak with the cast and crew of Downton Abbey: A New Era, which continues the story of the Grantham family into, well, a new era. In Paste’s review, Amy Amatangelo called the movie “a delightful gift to fans.”

To learn even more about the movie behind-the-scenes, check out the video interview below, where Keri speaks with director Simon Curtis as well as cast members Jim Carter (Mr. Carson) and Raquel Cassidy (Phyllis Baxter), where they discuss filming in the middle of the pandemic, and what it was like to take the show on the road to France.

The movie is now streaming on Peacock, and will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on July 5th.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.