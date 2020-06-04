Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Donald Trump in New Video on Twitter: Watch

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to twitter last night to share an eight-minute video expressing support for Black Lives Matter and calling out President Trump for his lack of leadership as protests erupt across the country.

“Where are you? Where is our leader?” Johnson said at the start of the video. “Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”

The actor went on to critique the “All Lives Matter” movement, saying, “of course, all lives matter, but in this moment, right now, in this defining, pivotal, explosive moment, where our country is down on its knees—the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged—in this moment, we must say the words black lives matter.”

Earlier this week, Johnson posted an image of a black square on his Instagram, as many around the world had done to show solidarity with protestors, accompanied with messages from his companies, Seven Bucks Production and Tarmana Small Batch Tequila, professing support for the black community and calling to “Normalize Equality.”

Black Lives Matter. #normalizeequality A post shared by therock; (@therock) on Jun 2, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

This followed an earlier post in which Johnson held a letter inscribed with the quote “I can’t breath” from George Floyd. Johnson accompanied the post with a message criticizing the police and calling for greater accountability in fighting systemic inequality, ending by saying “We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now.”



“We must become the leaders we are looking for.” Johnson said later in his video. “I’ll ask it one more time: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people in our country?Where are you? I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here. The process to change has already begun. You can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun.”

The video was posted late last night and has since been viewed 3 million times.