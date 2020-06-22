Revel in the First Trailer for the Hamilton Movie Coming to Disney+

In an event that promises to be more or less like the Avengers: Endgame release for theater kids, Disney+ is going ahead with its plan to drop the filmed version of Hamilton onto the service on July 3, immediately before Independence Day. The hottest Broadway musical in the last decade will debut with what is sure to be a massive splash on the streaming service, which will only be stoked by today’s release of the first trailer for this version of Hamilton, filmed in the closing days of its original cast’s run in NYC.

One glance at the trailer is all you’ll need to get hype, as it reveals the dynamic filming methods and tight shots that have been used to bring the audience much closer to the action. Don’t expect this Hamilton to replicate the experience of watching the show from the audience—this is more like you’re floating on stage next to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. Even for those who have seen the show in person, this version should offer a distinctly different experience.

It’s still sort of hard to believe that this version of Hamilton is less than two weeks away, given that it was originally meant to be released more than a year from now, in October of 2021. In the era of quarantine, however, Disney decided to pull a fast one and premiere the show much, much earlier. Said Miranda, when it was announced:

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Check out the trailer below.