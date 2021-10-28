Lady Gaga is Out for Blood (and an Oscar) in New House of Gucci Trailer

In 2018, Lady Gaga stunned just about everyone on Earth with her acting abilities in A Star is Born. And now, she has somehow finally found a role that suits her even more than one of a mega-successful pop-star: A chic, cold Italian socialite.

House of Gucci tells the almost-too-crazy-to-be-true story of the treacherous marriage of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) of the Gucci empire. The film, which is the second from Ridley Scott this year, trailing closely behind the well-received The Last Duel is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Also in the cast is Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Reeve Carney as Tom Forde, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Madalina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou, and Miloud Mourad Benemara.

Check out the film’s second trailer here:

Based on the trailer, it looks like we’re gonna get a whole lot of Italian glitz and glam, including villa resorts, fashion shows, and fur coats, all set to the song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” which feels painfully ironic over images of guns and marital distress. Plus, we have Gaga dropping icy one-liners left and right like it’s her job, including “I subscribe to…unconventional punishments.” And I subscribe to giving Gaga an Oscar this year.

House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24, and Paramount+ soon after.