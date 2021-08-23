Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers Unveils First Full Trailer

Following 2019’s Academy Award-nominated Pain and Glory, acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar returns with his twenty-second feature film, Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas). While Sony Pictures released a dialogue-free teaser one month ago, this new trailer gives a better look at the film’s characters, allows them to speak and offers more insight into the plot.

Reuniting with frequent collaborators Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma and Julieta Serrano, the official synopsis is as follows: “Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way.”

Written by Almodóvar, the film also features Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde and Daniela Santiago in the cast. Parallel Mothers will be holding its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in a couple weeks and will close out New York Film Festival on October 10 as well.

It is planned to release in theaters on December 24.

Check out the trailer for Parallel Mothers below: