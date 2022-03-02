PENDANT Shares New Single and Video, "Static Dream"

Leading up to the April 8 release of his forthcoming album Harp (via Saddle Creek), Los Angeles musician Chris Adams, aka PENDANT, has shared another new single, “Static Dream.” Following the album’s first two singles, “Blood Rite” and “Thorn,” the latter of which was just named one of our favorite songs of February, this third track arrives with a Trainspotting and Terminator 2-inspired video directed by Ramez Silyan (Lil Peep, The Neighbourhood).

Pulling from ‘90s house and rave music, as well as the shoegaze that dominated most of PENDANT’s 2019 debut album Through a Coil, “Static Dream” takes a less aggressive approach than Harp’s prior two singles, but still hits on the emotional intensity Adams has his sights set on. Crawling through a dark dreamscape of electronic pop to match his surreal lyrics, the track captures the feeling of something slipping through your fingers. “I feel my eyes grow heavy / Counting back until another begins / I saw it all until I saw nothing / Through another static dream,” Adams sings, putting a refreshing spin on the cliché of waking up and realizing it was all a dream.

“I wrote ‘Static Dream’ after seeing my late father in my sleep one night,” Adams shared in a statement. “The dream was chaotic and sad but over the following day I felt a closeness to him I hadn’t felt since his passing. It felt like a new memory I was able to forge with him outside of space and time.”

PENDANT has also announced a brief North American tour in support of the album, which will take him to both coasts during the month of April, beginning in Los Angeles and wrapping up in Seattle.

Check out the video for “Static Dream” below, and keep scrolling for a full list of PENDANT’s North American tour dates. You can preorder Harp here.

PENDANT Tour Dates:

April

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen (Presented by Brain Dead)

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

15 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

18 – Allston, MA @ O’brien’s Pub

20 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

22 – Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room

23 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

25 – Redding, CA @ The Dip

26 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

27 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project