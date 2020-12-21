Watch the Lush First Trailer for Robin Wright's Directorial Debut Land

Actress Robin Wright explored her directorial skills via Netflix’s House of Cards, directing 10 episodes over the course of four season on the series, where she eventually became the series lead as Claire Underwood. And now, the beloved actress is stepping up to make her directorial feature film debut in another project starring herself, the simply titled Land. The film, which looks to be angling for “powerhouse drama” status, will have its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 31. The official synopsis is as follows, with the first trailer also being release today:

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

As we can see from the trailer, Bichir’s character is clearly dealing with some grief of his own—apparently, the great outdoors is just the place to go while struggling with the unimaginable. When the film was announced as a major part of this year’s Sundance slate, festival representatives also said the following: “Acclaimed actress Robin Wright returns to the Sundance Film Festival with her feature film directorial debut, set in the picturesque but unforgiving wilds of nature. Wright stands out in her performance as Edee, a woman lost in grief, while Demián Bichir’s subdued and charming presence depicts an unexpected and reflective companion who questions Edee’s abrupt choices. Land is a quiet yet masterful journey into the complex desire for solitude as a woman searches for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness.”

Check out the first trailer for Wright’s Land below.