Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for an Animated, Andy Griffith-Narrated Christmas Movie

Fourteen years after its quiet release on DVD, Yarrow Chaney’s The Three Wise Men is getting a digital release for the holiday season this year. The director of The Secret Life of Pets and The Grinch created the retelling of the first Christmas with his wife, Carrie Cheney.

“Making the film was such a personal experience for so many of us,” said the Cheneys. “And now 14 years later it’s thrilling to know our three wise men are about to reach Bethlehem and a new audience. We hope it will bring joy to the world!”

Andy Griffith narrates the animated film in verse, and the release from Reel FX and Aspiration Entertainment features holiday carols from Hawaii’s The Brothers Cazimero and new music from Swedish singer/songwriter Jonas Myrin. It will be available digitally on Nov. 27.

Watch the trailer below: