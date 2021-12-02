Take a Plunge into '90s Nostalgia with an Exclusive Clip from Netflix's Mixtape

The songs that a person has in their music library can tell you pretty much everything you need to know about them. Mixtape, a new Netflix film directed by Valerie Weiss (The Archer) and written by Stacey Menear (The Boy), takes that notion to the extreme.

Set in the late ‘90s, Mixtape follows Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen), a middle-schooler who never got to know her parents, because they died when she was a baby. When Beverly finds a busted mixtape they made, she realizes this is her opportunity to finally get to know them by reconstructing it. What ensues is a quirky coming-of-age comedy with enough ‘90s jams to really take you back.

Paste has an exclusive look at the film, in which that classic representative of cool—the record store owner—attempts to explain to the next generation why mixtape construction is an artform.

Here’s Anti (Nick Thune) giving Beverly the rundown:

Also in the cast is Julie Bowen as Gail, Beverly’s grandma, Jackson Rathbone, Olga Petsa, Audrey Hsieh, and Diego Mercado.

Mixtape hits Netflix on December 3.