BossBitchFightChallenge Video Is a Star-Studded Melee

Like all of us, Zoë Bell is starting to get a little bored at home. Unlike most of us, what she’d normally be doing instead of reading a book is kicking ass on screen as a stunt double for folks like Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) and Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok). She enlisted many of her actor and stuntwomen friends for an Epic #BossBitchFightChallenge set the to KT Tunstall’s “The Healer” that you just have to watch.

Participating brawlers include Lawless, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Rosario Dawson, Cameron Diaz, Florence Pugh, Daryl Hannah, Zoe Saldana, Rosie Perez, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and many others. And Tunstall has her own cameo at the end.

Bravo, Ms. Bell. We’re glad you got to play with your friends.