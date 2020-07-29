Alexia Avina Announces New Album Unearth, Shares Breathtaking New Single "Fit Into"

Experimental folk singer/songwriter Alexia Avina has announced the details of her new album Unearth, out on Oct. 9 via Lost Map and Topshelf Records. Today, she also shared its lead single “Fit Into,” alongside a stop motion video. Unearth is the follow-up to last year’s release All That I Can’t See. Avina was previously based in Montreal, but now resides in Hadley, Mass. Earlier this year, Paste named Avina one of 30 Canadian Artists You Need to Know in 2020.

Unearth is described as a breakup album of sorts, and “Fit Into” explores one way relationships can break down: changing who you are to satisfy your partner. Avina uses just three simple, short phrases—all three words apiece—to illustrate such a complex concept: “Fit into him / I wanna try / I wanna try / I wanna glow.” Avina’s gentle yet captivating melodies accentuate the heartbreaking nature of such a predicament. Her characteristically transcendent voice elevates this song into something majestic.

Listen to “Fit Into” below.