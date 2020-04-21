Angelo De Augustine Shares New Song Featuring Sufjan Stevens, “Santa Barbara”

Angelo De Augustine has shared a new track featuring Sufjan Stevens, the beautifully contemplative “Santa Barbara.” The track comes in tandem with a music video self-directed by Augustine, featuring a glistening coastline and existential pondering. “Santa Barbara” has been released via Steven’s label Asthmatic Kitty.

“‘Santa Barbara’ touches on the uncertainties and realities of being mortal in the landscape that we view through our experience; displaying ghostly apparitions, love, death, and a famous British novelist,” De Augustine told Rolling Stone. “It was a good experience to record this song with my friend Sufjan. I look forward to sharing more soon.”

Augustine’s previous release was the 2019 album Tomb, while Stevens is fresh off of the release of his instrumental album Aporia, which he wrote and composed with his stepfather Lowell Brams.

Watch the music video for “Santa Barbara” below, then listen to Angelo De Augustine performing “Crazy, Stoned, and Gone” at Paste’s NYC Studio back in 2017.