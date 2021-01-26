Watch Bartees Strange Perform "Boomer" on Late Night with Seth Meyers

After a breakout year in 2020, Bartees Strange made his TV debut yesterday on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Last year, Strange released his debut album, Live Forever, to widespread acclaim, including a spot in Paste’s list of the 50 best albums of 2020. Strange performed “Boomer,” which Paste also named one of the best songs of 2020.

Paste praised his “good-natured charisma and vocal warmth,” as well as his unique blend of influences: “the rootsy blues of Black Pumas, the genre-hopping grandeur and vocal dynamism of Moses Sumney, the Southern-rock cadence of Kings of Leon and the punky explosiveness of At The Drive In—and that’s only the beginning of Strange’s reference points.”

Watch Bartees Strange perform “Boomer” below, and purchase Live Forever here.