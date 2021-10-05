Big Thief Embrace "Change" on Another New Single

Big Thief—the indie-folk Voltron of Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia—have shared new music for the third time in as many months, releasing “Change” and announcing a spring North American tour. Though the band have yet to announce a new album, their current string of singles, which also includes “Little Things,” “Sparrow” and “Certainty,” suggests that the follow-up to 2019’s U.F.O.F. and Two Hands is somewhere up Big Thief’s sleeves.

Previewed during the band’s September Pitchfork Music Festival set, “Change” radiates wisdom and inner peace, gently suggesting (without insisting) that life’s evanescence is essential to its meaning. “Would you live forever, never die / While everything around passes? / Would you smile forever, never cry / While everything you know passes?” Lenker asks over acoustic strums and minimalist low end, with Meek’s electric guitar and hardly noticeable synths sneaking occasionally into the mix. The band’s unassuming instrumentation only amplifies the song’s core concept, which manages to imbue even death itself with a sense of wondrous possibility: “Death / Like a door / To a place / We’ve never been before.”

Having spent most of September on a U.S. tour, Big Thief return to the road for previously announced spring 2022 shows in the E.U. and U.K. Their new North American dates begin in Ithaca, New York, on April 12, stretching across the country (and into Canada for a show or two) and concluding with a mid-May stop in Pioneertown, California. They’ll also perform at Berlin’s inaugural Tempelhof Sounds festival in mid-June. Tickets are on sale this Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. local (Spotify presale starts Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. local).

Listen to “Change” and revisit Big Thief’s 2016 Daytrotter session below. You’ll find their tour dates further down, with newly added shows in bold.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

January 2022

31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

February 2022

01 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

08 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

09 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

10 – Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

12 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

16 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

18 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

22 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

24 – Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy

25 – Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom

26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

March 2022

2 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

3 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

4 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

April 2022

12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

18 – Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

May 2022

02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

12 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

June 2022

09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

10-12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds