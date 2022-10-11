Blink-182 Reunite Iconic Lineup for Global Tour, New Album

A global tour is what it takes to reunite Blink-182, apparently, with Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in almost a decade.

The band’s reunion tour will take place over a nearly year-long span from March 2023 through February 2024, with stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and includes their first-ever performances in Latin America. The tour includes a headlining slot at Lollapalooza, and lots of special guests, including TURNSTILE in North America, The Story So Far in the United Kingdom and Europe, Rise Against in Australia and Wallows in Latin America.

We can also look forward to their new single “Edging,” out Friday, Oct. 14, and a new album due in 2023. Barring a handful of singles, the band hasn’t released music since their 2019 LP NINE. The pop-punk band have remained iconic since their first releases in the 1990s.

Watch their characteristically lewd tour announcement video and see their tour dates below (tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website), and revisit our summer picks for Blink-182’s best songs.

Blink-182 2023 Tour Dates:

March

11 – Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP (Festival)

14 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos+

17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

17-19 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ Venue TBA

23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic (Festival)

24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes+

April

1-2 – Monterrey, MX @ Venue TBA

May

04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*

16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*

19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena*

27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

June

14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium*

20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center*

23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center*

25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

July

03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena*

11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena*

13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

September

02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro^

04 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena^

05 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^

08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis^

09 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena^

12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena^

13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena^

14 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum^

16 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena^

17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena^

19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena^

20 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle^

October

02 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena^

03 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre^

04 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi^

06 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena^

08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome^

09 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena^

11 – London, UK @ The O2^

14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena^

15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena^

21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

February 2024

09 – Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena!

11 – Adelaide, South Australia @ Entertainment Centre!

13 – Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena!

16 – Sydney, New South Wales @ Qudos Bank Arena!

19 – Brisbane, Queensland @ Entertainment Centre!

23 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena!

26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena!

(+ – With Support from Wallows)

(* – With Support from TURNSTILE)

(^ – With Support from The Story So Far)

(! – With Support from Rise Against)