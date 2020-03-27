Listen to Bob Dylan’s First New Song in 8 Years, “Murder Most Foul”

Bob Dylan released his first new track in eight years on Friday, the 17-minute-long ballad “Murder Most Foul.” The song is about the “dark day in Dallas” that was the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Dylan took to Instagram in order to share the news of the new song with fans, writing: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

The song is also significant due to the various references made to the ‘60s and ‘70s, which saw the emergence and arguable height of Dylan’s folk career. Some of these references include Woodstock, Patsy Cline and The Beatles.

Dylan’s last album featuring original songs was 2012’s Tempest. Last year, the musician released the most recent iteration of his Bootleg Series, Travelin’ Thru, Featuring Johnny Cash: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15.

Listen to “Murder Most Foul” below, and check out a 1988 Dylan performance from the Paste archives further down.