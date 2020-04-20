Bright Eyes Share New Song "Forced Convalescence"

After announcing their return and signing to a brand new label (veteran indie gatekeepers Dead Oceans) earlier this year, Bright Eyes are back with another new single. Following March’s “Persona Non Grata,” today they’re sharing the airy “Forced Convalescence,” another great showing from a band we’ve been missing for almost 10 years. Listen to the song below.

Both singles arrive after the band wrote in a personal statement that a new album is on the way this year “no matter what,” following the nine-year hiatus since 2011’s The People’s Key, but we’re not sure exactly when that will be, or what the title will be. But fear not: We have these two glorious singles to keep us occupied in the meantime. Persona Non Grata is a blitz of bagpipes and Conor Oberst’s thoughtful musings, while “Forced Convalescence” is a slowed indie-folk jam complete with a gospel choir and what sounds like a harpsichord.

Again, you can listen to “Forced Convalescence” below, and check out the single art further down.

“Forced Convalescence” Single Art: