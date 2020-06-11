Bully Announce New Album SUGAREGG, Shares Lead Single "Where to Start"

Nashville alt-punk outfit Bully are back with their third studio album SUGAREGG, out on August 21 via Sub Pop. Their lead single “Where to Start” is out now alongside an official music video. SUGAREGG follows 2017’s Losing and 2015’s Feels Like, the latter of which was featured on Paste’s list of Best Punk Albums of the 2010s.

Frontwoman Alicia Bognanno told Rolling Stone of the new track:

I was listening to “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba and picking apart the melodic structure and sort of trying to mimic that. I’m not even joking; it still makes me laugh to think about. But let’s be real, that is undeniably a solid song. “Where to Start” addresses the frustration that comes along with love having the ability to fully control your mood and mental state for better or worse. It was therapeutic to funnel some lightheartedness into what can be an otherwise draining state of mind.

Listen to “Where to Start,” and preorder SUGAREGG here. Scroll down to hear Bully’s 2014 Daytrotter session and view their album artwork and tracklist.

01. Add It On

02. Every Tradition

03. Where to Start

04. Prism

05. You

06. Let You

07. Like Fire

08. Stuck in Your Head

09. Come Down

10. Not Ashamed

11. Hours and Hours

12. What I Wanted