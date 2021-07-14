Caroline Polachek Returns with "Bunny Is a Rider"

Caroline Polachek’s otherworldly presence has made her one of pop’s most intriguing figures, first as co-founder of the synth-pop outfit Chairlift, and now as a solo act. Her 2019 debut Pang was a stunner, making our list of the best pop albums of that year. Now, Polachek returns with her first original piece of music since then, “Bunny Is a Rider.”

The single is a sonic departure from Polachek’s dreamy, introspective indie-pop as she veers into spicier territories. Deep bass provided by producer Danny L Harle and whistles transport listeners into a Caribbean paradise as Polachek reflects on operating untethered to anyone or anything.

In a statement, Polachek elaborates on her new track:

“Bunny Is a Rider” is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and 17 seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.

Below, stream “Bunny Is A Rider” and scroll further down to revisit Chairlift’s 2010 Paste performance of “Evident Utensil.”