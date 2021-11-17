Cate Le Bon Shares New Single, “Moderation”

After announcing Pompeii (Feb. 4, 2022, via Mexican Summer), art-pop songwriter extraordinaire Cate Le Bon has shared another entrancing single from her forthcoming album, “Moderation.”

“Moderation” follows “Running Away,” released last month. It’s a silky, playful track with a fog of synths and a lavishness exuding from Le Bon’s buttery voice.

In a press release, Le Bon notes the inspiration for “Moderation,” describing it as “a nod to the daily dilemma of trying to curb inherited and novel habits, when you want to eat the moon, and an essay written by the architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1958 that continues to kick hard.”

The video for “Moderation” was directed by Juliana and Nicola Giraffe, and filmed through a window of Bo Bardi’s.

Following the release of Pompeii, Le Bon will tour North America, the U.K. and Europe through April 2022.

Watch the video for “Moderation” below, and find Le Bon’s 2011 Daytrotter session and upcoming tour dates further down. You can preorder Pompeii here.

Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates:

February

06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s

March

14 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall

19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall

21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

April

01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

03 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

05 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

06 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

07 – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE

08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre

09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega

11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box

12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso