Cate Le Bon Shares New Single, “Moderation”

After announcing Pompeii (Feb. 4, 2022, via Mexican Summer), art-pop songwriter extraordinaire Cate Le Bon has shared another entrancing single from her forthcoming album, “Moderation.”
“Moderation” follows “Running Away,” released last month. It’s a silky, playful track with a fog of synths and a lavishness exuding from Le Bon’s buttery voice.
In a press release, Le Bon notes the inspiration for “Moderation,” describing it as “a nod to the daily dilemma of trying to curb inherited and novel habits, when you want to eat the moon, and an essay written by the architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1958 that continues to kick hard.”
The video for “Moderation” was directed by Juliana and Nicola Giraffe, and filmed through a window of Bo Bardi’s.
Following the release of Pompeii, Le Bon will tour North America, the U.K. and Europe through April 2022.
Watch the video for “Moderation” below, and find Le Bon’s 2011 Daytrotter session and upcoming tour dates further down. You can preorder Pompeii here.
Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates:
February
06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall
24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s
March
14 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire
16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall
19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall
21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
April
01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
03 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
05 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
06 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
07 – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE
08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre
09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega
11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box
12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso