Charli XCX Announces New Album CRASH, Shares Single and Tour Dates

Charli XCX is wasting no time at all following the release of her quintessential quarantine album how i’m feeling now. Following the release of her ‘80s-inspired dance bop “Good Ones” (complete with an equally vibrant video), the pop star has announced CRASH, out March 18, 2022. The album will feature a variety of collaborators ranging from Rina Sawayama to A.G. Cook and Ohneotrix Point Never.
The album news is accompanied by the star-studded new single “New Shapes,” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. The synths and drums feel like they arrived in a time machine, with everyone taking turns showing off their ears for infectious melodies and irresistible lyrics perfect for a karaoke party.
If that wasn’t enough, Charli will also be embarking on a tour across North America and Europe from March to June. Tickets are available for presale on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 12. You can purchase tickets here.
Listen to “New Shapes” (and Charli’s 2012 Daytrotter session) below, and keep scrolling for the CRASH artwork and Charli’s tour dates. You can preorder the album ahead of its March 2022 release here.
CRASH Artwork:
Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:
North America
March
26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April
01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
22-23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
U.K.
May
13 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
17 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
19 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
21 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
22 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
25 – Paris, France @ Trianon *
27 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine *
28 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall)
30 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra
31 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
June
02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera
04 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
07 – Madrid, Spain @ ?La Riviera
09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera