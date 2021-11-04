Charli XCX Announces New Album CRASH, Shares Single and Tour Dates

Charli XCX is wasting no time at all following the release of her quintessential quarantine album how i’m feeling now. Following the release of her ‘80s-inspired dance bop “Good Ones” (complete with an equally vibrant video), the pop star has announced CRASH, out March 18, 2022. The album will feature a variety of collaborators ranging from Rina Sawayama to A.G. Cook and Ohneotrix Point Never.

The album news is accompanied by the star-studded new single “New Shapes,” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. The synths and drums feel like they arrived in a time machine, with everyone taking turns showing off their ears for infectious melodies and irresistible lyrics perfect for a karaoke party.

If that wasn’t enough, Charli will also be embarking on a tour across North America and Europe from March to June. Tickets are available for presale on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 12. You can purchase tickets here.

Listen to “New Shapes” (and Charli’s 2012 Daytrotter session) below, and keep scrolling for the CRASH artwork and Charli’s tour dates. You can preorder the album ahead of its March 2022 release here.

CRASH Artwork:

Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:

North America

March

26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April

01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

22-23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

U.K.

May

13 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

17 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

19 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

21 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

22 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

25 – Paris, France @ Trianon *

27 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine *

28 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall)

30 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra

31 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

June

02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

04 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

07 – Madrid, Spain @ ?La Riviera

09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera