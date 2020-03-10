Choir Boy Are Septic and Sweet on "Toxic Eye"

Wednesday, Dais Records darlings Choir Boy shared the second single from their forthcoming sophomore record Gathering Swans. Titled “Toxic Eye,” it finally explains the unnerving album cover displaying a blue-faced Adam Klopp with a shimmering eye wound.

The track is dreamy, with a leading trumpet that wouldn’t be out of place on a Cleaners from Venus track, pairing nicely with lead single “Complainer” in all its Flock of Seagulls angst. Breezy and sweet, Choir Boy draw on deep heartache and their signature irony to write a delightfully faithful new wave track.

The video lands firmly in their nostalgic aesthetic, edited by Klopp himself. From shots in front of storefronts to snowy mountains, Choir Boy manage to look gently gothic no matter where they go. Dressed in campy black leather and face paint, the group lean into artifice to twist their yearning sound into something fun and bright.

Choir Boy have also extended their tour to include several European dates. You can check out the revised dates below, as well as the video for “Toxic Eye.”

Choir Boy Tour Dates:

April

21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room #

22 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Vinos #

23 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees #

24 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk #

25 – McAllen, Texas @ Semilla

26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger #

28 – Memphis, Tenn. @ The Hi Tone Cafe #

30 – Richmond, Va. @ The Camel

May

01 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #

02 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw #

03 – New Haven, Conn. @ State House

04 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Vineyard – Wescott

05 – Toronto, Ont. @ Mod Club #

06 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop #

07 – Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Blind Pig #

08 – Bloomington, Ind. @ The Blockhouse

09 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall #

10 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews

17 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Dead Wax

18 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club

19 – Bristol, U.K. @ The Old England

20 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Clwb Ifor Bach

21 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Bodega

22 – London, U.K. @ Moth Club

23 – Manchester, U.K. @ Yes

24 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Nice N Sleazy

26 – Antwerp, Belgium @ JC Kavka

27 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Turnzimmer

29 – Essen, Germany @ Zeche Carl

30 – Heidelberg, Germany @ Halle 02

31 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Gdanska

June

01 – Bremen, Germany @ Tower

02 – Paris, France @ Espace B

27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge