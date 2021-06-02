CHVRCHES Announce Screen Violence, Share New Single and Tour Dates

Following the release of April’s “He Said, She Said,” Scottish synth-pop band CHVRCHES have released a new single “How Not To Drown” featuring Robert Smith from The Cure. The two singles will be on the band’s forthcoming album Screen Violence, out August 27 via Glassnote Records.
“How Not To Drown” is an industrial rock-inspired track with the band’s electro pop flair, accented with Smith’s iconic vocals dripping in vulnerability and passion.
Alongside the song and album announcement, CHVRCHES will also embark on a North American tour this fall, kicking off November 9 in Houston, TX and ending December 17 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
Listen to “How Not To Drown” below and revisit CHVRCHES Daytrotter performance of “Now Is Not The Time” further below. Preorder Screen Violence here and keep scrolling for album details and tour dates.
01 Asking for a Friend
02 He Said She Said
03 California
04 Violent Delights
05 How Not to Drown (with Robert Smith)
06 Final Girl
07 Good Girls
08 Lullabies
09 Nightmares
10 Better If You Don’t
November
09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10 – 12 Austin, TX – ACL Live
14 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
15 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
17 Minneapolis, MN – Armory
18 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
19 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
20 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
22 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
23 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
26 New York, NY – Terminal 5
27 New York, NY – Terminal 5
30 Washington, DC – Anthem
December
01 Boston, MA – House of Blues
02 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
03 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
05 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation
06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
09 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union
11 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
13 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
14 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
16 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium