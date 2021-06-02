CHVRCHES Announce Screen Violence, Share New Single and Tour Dates

Following the release of April’s “He Said, She Said,” Scottish synth-pop band CHVRCHES have released a new single “How Not To Drown” featuring Robert Smith from The Cure. The two singles will be on the band’s forthcoming album Screen Violence, out August 27 via Glassnote Records.

“How Not To Drown” is an industrial rock-inspired track with the band’s electro pop flair, accented with Smith’s iconic vocals dripping in vulnerability and passion.

Alongside the song and album announcement, CHVRCHES will also embark on a North American tour this fall, kicking off November 9 in Houston, TX and ending December 17 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Listen to “How Not To Drown” below and revisit CHVRCHES Daytrotter performance of “Now Is Not The Time” further below. Preorder Screen Violence here and keep scrolling for album details and tour dates.







01 Asking for a Friend

02 He Said She Said

03 California

04 Violent Delights

05 How Not to Drown (with Robert Smith)

06 Final Girl

07 Good Girls

08 Lullabies

09 Nightmares

10 Better If You Don’t

November

09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10 – 12 Austin, TX – ACL Live

14 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

15 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

17 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

18 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

19 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

22 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

23 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

26 New York, NY – Terminal 5

27 New York, NY – Terminal 5

30 Washington, DC – Anthem

December

01 Boston, MA – House of Blues

02 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

03 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

05 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation

06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

09 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

11 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

13 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

14 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

16 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium