Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (April 20-25)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (April 20-25) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Luck Presents: Come And Toke It

When: 5:20 p.m. ET (4:20 p.m. CT)

Where: Luck Reunion on Twitch

Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion gathering is a fixture of each year’s South By Southwest week. While this year’s event was obviously cancelled, Nelson is pulling friends of the fest together for an arguably even more important occasion in his book: 4/20. Everyone from Kacey Musgraves and Angel Olsen to Billy Ray Cyrus and Toby Keith will be spreading the good vibes during this very green variety hour.

Couch Party 2.0

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

A few of you favorite people (Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson) are hosting a voter registration party on Monday night while D-Nice provides tunes.

Phish

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Jam giants Phish present “Dinner And A Movie,” an ongoing archive web series. This week’s free video features a show from summer 2019.

Our Native Daughters

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Shut In And Sing on StageIt

Folk supergroup Our Native Daughters are Wednesday’s “Shut In And Sing” guests. Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah will take the virtual stage one after another.

Lake Street Dive

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Lake Street Dive on Facebook and YouTube

The always charming Lake Street Dive will host the “Lounge Around Sounds” variety hour on Wednesday evening, featuring a pay-what-you-can admission that will benefit Off Their Plate, an organization working to feed healthcare workers with local provisions.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin & more

When: 7 a.m. ET

Where: BBC Radio 1

More than 20 artists are gathering on Thursday to perform a cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.” Other participants include Elle Goulding and Sigrid. Proceeds will benefit BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief.

CAM for Paste’s Quaran-Torials

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: @pastemagazine on Instagram

Country singer CAM is our next Quaran-Torials guest, and she’s teaching a guitar lesson you won’t want to miss.

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Everyday, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.

Under One Roof

When: Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 8 p.m. ET nightly

Where: Under One Roof on Facebook

Under One Roof is a livestream concert benefitting North Carolina artists specifically. The lineup includes Ben Folds, Steep Canyon Rangers, Jim Lauderdale and many more.