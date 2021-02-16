Dawn Richard Shares "Bussifame" Video Ahead of New Album Second Line

New Orleans artist Dawn Richard has released her latest single, “Bussifame,” with an accompanying music video. The track is her first release after signing with Merge Records in January, and the first single ahead of her new album Second Line, out April 30.

The genre-bending artist pays homage to her New Orleans roots on “Bussifame,” starting the track with a sample of swinging, old-school jazz before jumping into a fusion of soul and danceable electro-pop. The self-directed music video finds Richard surrounded by fellow dancers in futuristic styles, bringing the party to seemingly isolated locations ahead of a Covid-affected Mardi Gras.

Richard said of her latest single in a statement:

The term “bussifame” is a nod to the way New Orleanians run our words together when we speak (“bust it for me”). “Bussifame” is a dance anthem celebrating New Orleans second line footwork and second line culture; it’s a request to move your feet no matter where you are in the world. A pandemic won’t stop the parade!

Watch the music video for “Bussifame” below. You can preorder Second Line here.