Ducks Ltd. Sign to Carpark Records, Announce Get Bleak Reissue

Ducks Ltd., formerly known as Ducks Unlimited, have announced their signing to Washington, D.C. label Carpark Records. The Toronto band are honoring the occasion with the release of a new single, “As Big As All Outside.”

The music video for “As Big As All Outside” is a collage of grainy footage. The intercuts of a beach scene help bring out the song’s summery quality, with breezy guitars and a touch of strings giving the track an easygoing vibe even as the band lyrically wring their hands while battling a growing sense of dread. The song features a contribution from Twist’s Laura Hermiston, and will be featured on a reissue of their debut EP Get Bleak. The original release of Get Bleak earned Ducks Ltd. a spot on Paste’s ranking of 2019’s best EPs. The reissue will feature the EP’s beloved original four tracks, as well as three new additions.

The band said of “As Big As All Outside” in a statement:

Over the last several years I don’t think I was alone in the sense of decline that seemed to be hanging over a lot of day to day existence, and on my bad days I can really let that feeling permeate everything. I’m consistently awed by all of the little things that can pull me out of it though. Things as simple as the extended “Canadian Club” mix of the 1991 Sisters of Mercy single “Vision Thing” which gets a mention in the third verse. The original version of “Vision Thing” is good, but for the extended mix they just add on 2 and a half minutes at the end of Andrew Eldritch doing spooky laughs and vamping and it totally fucking rules. Never fails to remind me that in spite of everything the world is capable of being very good and fun sometimes.

Watch the music video for “As Big As All Outside” below, and keep scrolling for the Get Bleak EP artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the EP, arriving May 21, here.

Get Bleak EP Artwork:

Get Bleak Tracklist:

1. Get Bleak

2. Gleaming Spies

3. Annie Forever

4. Anhedonia

5. Oblivion

6. As Big As All Outside

7. It’s Easy