Fiona Apple Reveals Her New Album Will Be Named After a Gillian Anderson Quote

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, singer/songwriter Fiona Apple revealed that her forthcoming, 13-track album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, took its title from a Gillian Anderson quote—not from her spooky tenure on The X-Files or her recent Netflix coming-of-age series Sex Education, but rather a 2013 procedural drama series The Fall, where Anderson plays an Olivia Benson-esque sex crimes detective who is hunting down a serial killer in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In one episode, Anderson’s character orders someone to “fetch the bolt cutters” when she discovers a locked door behind which a young girl was tortured.

“Really, what it’s about is not being afraid to speak,” Apple told The New Yorker of the album title. This is also wrapped up in the predatory structures of our society, and much of it was written in light of #MeToo and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination hearings. Essentially, we need to fetch the bolt cutters to bust in the many doors in our society that allow women to be violated and abused without any real repercussions for their abusers.

Apple recently announced that her album was finished in American sign language, but she revealed to The New Yorker that the release date “[keeps] getting pushed back.” There’s no telling when we’ll get the undoubtedly raw and much-awaited album, but at least we all have something to look forward to right now. Apple’s album is one of Paste’s most-anticipated of the year.