Fleet Foxes To Release New Album Shore Tomorrow With Accompanying Art Film

Fleet Foxes have returned with a surprise announcement for their fourth album Shore. Set to release tomorrow (Sept. 22), Shore coincides with the autumnal equinox, meaning that fall is officially here.

Along with the surprise album drop, Fleet Foxes are also dropping an accompanying art film. Directed by Kersti Jan Werdal, the 16mm-shot film is almost an hour long and will appear on the band’s website here.

While the tracklist and additional details tied to Shore’s release have yet to be announced, listeners won’t have too long of a wait for the full reveal.

