Fleet Foxes Share "Can I Believe You" Music Video

After dropping their surprise album Shore last month, Fleet Foxes are back again with a new music video for “Can I Believe You.”

Directed by Sean Pecknold, the video starrs Jade-Lorna Sullivan and Jean Charles as they perform various dances with colorful backgrounds.

Frontman Robin Pecknold said of the song in a statement:

This song draws from the age-old folk tradition of headbangers about trust issues. The verse is the chorus, the chorus is a bridge, the bridge is a different song, it’s all backwards but that was what made it so fun to make. Please enjoy!

Fleet Foxes also announced outdoor screening dates for their 16mm film that accompanied their Shore album release. Ticket sales for the screenings start on Oct. 8 and are available for purchase here.

Watch Fleet Foxes’ new music video for “Can I Believe You” below. Keep scrolling for the full outdoor screening dates.

Fleet Foxes Film Outdoor Screening Dates:

October

18 – Portland, Or. @ Rose City Rollers Drive-In

18 – Los Angeles, Ca. @ Ace Hotel

18 – Brooklyn, Ny. @ Elsewhere

19 – Austin, Tx. @ Blue Starlite (Mueller)

24 – Seattle Area, Wa. @ Vasa Park Resort Drive-In

November

1 – Chicago, Il. @ The Drive-In At Lincoln Yards