Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins' Family Announce Tribute Concerts

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee have partnered with the Hawkins family to create The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, an homage to the former Foo Fighters drummer, husband, father and brother.

There will be two shows to honor the late musician’s legacy, one on Sept. 3 in London at Wembley Stadium and the other on Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

When Hawkins passed away on March 25, fans and icons in the music community came together to celebrate his life with emotional tributes. The concert series intends to bring them together again to commemorate his legacy with heartfelt performances from his bandmates and biggest inspirations.

Hawkins’ widow Alison Hawkins commented on the concerts via Twitter, sharing her “deepest thanks and admiration” for the love people have expressed towards Taylor, and her wish to have his spirit live on through the music he shared with the world.

The lineup for each show has not been announced yet, but tickets will be on sale on June 17.

See a poster for the shows and listen to a 1995 Foo Fighters performance from the Paste archives below.