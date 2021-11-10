Gang of Youths Announce New Album, Share “tend the garden”

Australian indie-rock group Gang of Youths have announced their third album, angel in realtime, out Feb. 25, 2022, via Warner Records.

Explaining angel in realtime in a statement, Gang of Youths say, “The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.”

With the announcement, Gang of Youths also shared a new track, “tend the garden.”

Following “the angel of 8th ave” and “the man himself,” both of which made Paste’s Best New Songs lists, “tend the garden” is a synthy, glimmering track with islands of piano-only instrumentation, acting almost like reminiscent pauses as Le’aupepe, the band’s lead vocalist, recounts his father’s affinity for gardening.

Gang of Youths will also be embarking on a North American tour in 2022 following the release of angel in realtime. The tour will kick off in Madison, Wisconsin, on April 21 and wrap up in late September.

angel in realtime will be released digitally, as well as on double white vinyl and CD.

Check out “tend the garden” below, and find the details of angel in realtime and Gang of Youth’s upcoming tour dates further down. You can preorder the album here.

angel in realtime Tracklist:

01. you in everything

02. in the wake of your leave

03. the angel of 8th ave.

04. returner

05. unison

06. tend the garden

07. the kingdom is within you

08. spirit boy

09. brothers

10. forbearance

11. the man himself

12. hand of god

13. goal of the century

angel in realtime Album Art:

Gang of Youths 2022 Tour Dates:

April

21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

May

01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

20 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

23 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

September

13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom

16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades