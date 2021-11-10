Gang of Youths Announce New Album, Share “tend the garden”

Australian indie-rock group Gang of Youths have announced their third album, angel in realtime, out Feb. 25, 2022, via Warner Records.
Explaining angel in realtime in a statement, Gang of Youths say, “The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.”
With the announcement, Gang of Youths also shared a new track, “tend the garden.”
Following “the angel of 8th ave” and “the man himself,” both of which made Paste’s Best New Songs lists, “tend the garden” is a synthy, glimmering track with islands of piano-only instrumentation, acting almost like reminiscent pauses as Le’aupepe, the band’s lead vocalist, recounts his father’s affinity for gardening.
Gang of Youths will also be embarking on a North American tour in 2022 following the release of angel in realtime. The tour will kick off in Madison, Wisconsin, on April 21 and wrap up in late September.
angel in realtime will be released digitally, as well as on double white vinyl and CD.
Check out “tend the garden” below, and find the details of angel in realtime and Gang of Youth’s upcoming tour dates further down. You can preorder the album here.
angel in realtime Tracklist:
01. you in everything
02. in the wake of your leave
03. the angel of 8th ave.
04. returner
05. unison
06. tend the garden
07. the kingdom is within you
08. spirit boy
09. brothers
10. forbearance
11. the man himself
12. hand of god
13. goal of the century
angel in realtime Album Art:
Gang of Youths 2022 Tour Dates:
April
21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
May
01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
04 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
20 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
23 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
September
13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom
16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades