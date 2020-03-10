Gavilán Rayna Russom to Launch New Label, Voluminous Arts

Gavilán Rayna Russom is set to debut Secret Passage, the artist’s second solo album, on her new label, Voluminous Arts. The record will be released on March 26.

Russom hasn’t announced too much about the label itself, other than it will be based in New York City and focus on “electronic and experimental artists whose work challenges fixed categories of genre and categorization,” according to Pitchfork.

Secret Passage, the follow-up to Russom’s first solo album, The Envoy (2019), will honor the time the artist spent in Providence, R.I., specifically the city’s East Side Rail Tunnel, a site of “creative community building” for Russom.

Secret Passage lead single “Shotgun Hits With Boys Who Drum on Metal (for Cheyney)” is out now via Bandcamp. You can listen to the track and preorder the album here, and see the details of Secret Passage below.

Secret Passage Album Art:

Secret Passage Tracklist:

01 A Place for Us Among the Ruins (for Alyson)

02 Shotgun Hits with Boys who Drum on Metal (for Cheyney)

03 Ghosts Wail in Us (for Mike)

04 Sarafina Calls because the Police are Beating People (for Brian c.)

05 Fireworks (for Brian T.)