Gilla Band Announce New Album Most Normal, Share "Eight Fivers" Video

The Irish noise-rockers formerly known as Girl Band have announced their third album—the first under their new moniker, Gilla Band—Most Normal, coming Oct. 7 on Rough Trade Records. Lead single “Eight Fivers” is accompanied by a hypnotic music video, directed and animated by Mortis Studios, with an assist from Ruben Hernandez.

Gilla Band self-produced Most Normal at Dublin’s Sonic Studios and their rehearsal space, with bassist Daniel Fox handling recording and mixing. And while the pandemic meant they couldn’t road-test any of their new material live, it also meant the band could, as drummer Adam Faulkner puts it, “pull things apart and be like, ‘Let’s try this.’ We could try out every wild idea.” Added to that mix was modern hip-hop, “where there’s really heavy-handed production and they’re messing with the track the whole time,” says Fox. “That felt like a fun route to go down, it was a definite influence.” A press release describes the resulting album as “a kaleidoscopic spectrum of noise put in service of broken pop songs, FX-strafed avant-punk rollercoaster rides and passages of futurist dancefloor nihilism.”

Our punchy first preview of the record, “Eight Fivers” feels almost like a random snatch of conversation set to mercurial, industrial dance-rock. Faulkner’s incessant drums and frontman Dara Kiely’s sneering vocal are in lockstep from the jump, as the latter laments, “I spent all my money on / Shit clothes, shit clothes,” but the song sets you up only to knock you down, using its equilibrium against you at unpredictable intervals. Fox’s thrumming bass and disorienting guitar feedback engulf the track when you least expect it, like a reminder that your style crisis means nothing relative to the storm of apocalypse outside.

“‘Eight Fivers’ is about being out of touch with modern circumstances while feeling socially limited,” Kiely explains in a statement. “Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.”

Fresh off a run of European shows with IDLES, Gilla Band have a handful of festival sets on the horizon this summer and into the fall, with more U.K. and E.U. touring to follow.

Watch the “Eight Fivers” video below, and find the details of Most Normal further down, along with Gilla Band’s tour dates.

Most Normal Tracklist:

01. The Gum

02. Eight Fivers

03. Backwash

04. Gushie

05. Binliner Fashion

06. Capgras

07. The Weirds

08. I Was Away

09. Almost Soon

10. Red Polo Neck

11. Pratfall

12. Post Ryan

Most Normal Art:

Gilla Band Tour Dates:

July

16 – Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air

18 – Gent, UK @ Boomtown

29 – Waterford, UK @ All Together Now Festival

August

06 – Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

11-13 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

September

09 – Asten Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival

17 – Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed Festival

October

15 – Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival

16 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz

22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

23 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

November

11 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

12 – Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club

13 – Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare

15 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

16 – Milan, IT @ Biko

17 – Munich, DE @ Strom

19 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

22 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

24 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio

26 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

December

09 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

15 – Belfast, IE @ The Empire