Girl Talk Returns with New Single "Put You On," Announces New Album Full Court Press

Girl Talk (aka Greg Gillis), the famed DJ known for his dizzying sample selections spliced into joyful sound collages, is finally returning with his first new album since 2010’s All Day and 2014’s Broken Ankles EP. Full Court Press, which is due April 8 via Asylum/Taylor Gang, is a collaborative album with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T and Smoke DZA. This will be the group’s first collaboration since Smoke DZA’s 2020 single “Santos House Party,” which also featured Curren$y.

Gillis has always had an affinity for sampling hip-hop in his work, and over the years he has collaborated with Freeway, Bas, Young Nudy, Waka Flocka Flame, T-Pain and more. His strengths shine on newest single “Put You On,” a colorful introduction to the DJ and his magnetic chemistry with the rappers. The song opens with punchy hi-hats as Khalifa coasts breezily with his relaxed, smoked-out flow, making way for soulful strings that Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA flex their prowess on. The three rappers take turns spitting out cultural references to their respective parts of the country, coming together in harmony over Gillis’ tight production.

According to press materials, Full Court Press blossomed in 2017 when Gillis was working with each rapper individually. Despite working with them individually for their own respective projects, his desire for collaboration eventually lead all of them in the studio together. “These guys all go back with each other over 10 years, so it was just a great energy in the room,” Gillis said. “I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best; try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it.” Across the album’s 10 tracks, each rapper gets to shine either together or solo. The original “Santos House Party” crew also reunites on the album closer “Everyday,” which welcomes Curren$y once again.

Known for his eclectic pairing of samples ranging from Simon and Garfunkel to Rihanna, Gillis’ knack for bringing together collaborators can be traced to his ear for mashups:

With any particular sample or beat, I usually have a strong idea of what I’d like to do with it. But when working with other people, it might go somewhere else completely. Sometimes it’s difficult for me to shake what I originally had in mind. I think that’s partially because I spent so many years working alone, in complete control of every detail. It’s both exciting and challenging to be pushed creatively, and in the best situations, you find yourself enjoying someone else’s ideas more than what you originally had planned.

Below, watch the video for “Put You On” and keep scrolling for complete details of Full Court Press.

Full Court Press Artwork:

Full Court Press Tracklist:

1. Mind Blown

2. Put You On

3. Season (Smoke DZA)

4. How The Story Goes (Big K.R.I.T., Wiz Khalifa)

5. No Singles

6. Ready For Love (Wiz Khalifa)

7. Revenge Of The Cool (Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA)

8. Ain’t No Fun

9. Fly The Coop (Big K.R.I.T.)

10. Everyday (feat. Curren$y)