Glassjaw, the unparalleled post-hardcore band from Long Island, returned to live music with a massive North American tour to commemorate the anniversaries of their 2000 debut Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and 2002’s Worship and Tribute. Accompanied by fellow Long Island hardcore outfit Incendiary, the band stopped by Union Transfer in Philadelphia days before they make their return to their home in New York for four dates. Check out exclusive photos from Paste below.