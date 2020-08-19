Outside Lands Virtual Lineup Revealed: Gorillaz, Haim, Jack White and More

Outside Lands is going virtual.

The music festival revealed their official lineup for Inside Lands, a two-day online festival streaming exclusively on Twitch. The broadcast will be entirely free, showcasing a mix of live and archival performances from Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Haim and many more, on Aug. 28 and 29.

“This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances,” said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands.

Keeping the traditional festival experience, there will also be exclusive Inside Lands merchandise available for a limited time here. Outside Lands is set to return to in-person festivities in 2021.

See the full virtual Inside Lands lineup below.

Inside Lands Artist Lineup

Above & Beyond

alt-J

AMO AMO

Amy Allen

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Beach House

Bob Moses

Brittany Howard

Cage The Elephant

D’Angelo and The Vanguard

Disclosure

Drama

Evann McIntosh

Gorillaz

Gryffin

Haim

Hamilton Leithauser

Hinds

J. Cole

Jack White

Jon Armstrong

Katey Red

Kehlani

Khruangbin

LCD Soundsystem

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Lyrics Born

Madeline Kenney

Major Lazer

mxmtoon

Nap Eyes

Nathaniel Rateliff

ODIE

Poolside

Puddles Pity Party

Rexx Life Raj

Scarypoolparty

Sharon Van Etten

Shiba San

SOFI TUKKER

TOKiMONSTA

Tycho

Yung Bae

ZHU