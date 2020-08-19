Outside Lands Virtual Lineup Revealed: Gorillaz, Haim, Jack White and More

Outside Lands is going virtual.
The music festival revealed their official lineup for Inside Lands, a two-day online festival streaming exclusively on Twitch. The broadcast will be entirely free, showcasing a mix of live and archival performances from Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Haim and many more, on Aug. 28 and 29.
“This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances,” said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands.
Keeping the traditional festival experience, there will also be exclusive Inside Lands merchandise available for a limited time here. Outside Lands is set to return to in-person festivities in 2021.
See the full virtual Inside Lands lineup below.
Inside Lands Artist Lineup
Above & Beyond
alt-J
AMO AMO
Amy Allen
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Beach House
Bob Moses
Brittany Howard
Cage The Elephant
D’Angelo and The Vanguard
Disclosure
Drama
Evann McIntosh
Gorillaz
Gryffin
Haim
Hamilton Leithauser
Hinds
J. Cole
Jack White
Jon Armstrong
Katey Red
Kehlani
Khruangbin
LCD Soundsystem
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Lyrics Born
Madeline Kenney
Major Lazer
mxmtoon
Nap Eyes
Nathaniel Rateliff
ODIE
Poolside
Puddles Pity Party
Rexx Life Raj
Scarypoolparty
Sharon Van Etten
Shiba San
SOFI TUKKER
TOKiMONSTA
Tycho
Yung Bae
ZHU