Governors Ball 2021 Lineup Announced: Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone Headlining

Governors Ball is back in action. Organizers detailed the three-day New York City festival’s 10th-anniversary iteration on Tuesday, unveiling a lineup headlined by Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone. The Founders Entertainment-backed fest is set for Sept. 24-26, and is relocating to the Citi Field complex in Queens.

Other standouts from the 60+ performers include J Balvin, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Portugal. The Man., Burna Boy, Future Islands, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Thief, Bleachers, 100 gecs, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, King Princess, Orville Peck, Smino, Bartees Strange, Nation of Language and Bachelor (Jay Som & Palehound), among others.

The fest venue will emulate “one-of-a-kind 360° layout” of another Founders joint, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which drew praise for its circular design that purportedly made getting from one set to another easy without any sort of sound bleed between stages. You can get a preview of what that will look like here.

In case you’re wondering about the pandemic of it all, a press release simply notes, “Working in close consultation with the City of New York, the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event.” So … there is that.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 6, at 12 p.m. ET via the fest’s website. Citi cardmembers can get early pre-sale access, starting right now: Tuesday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

See the complete lineup below, beneath Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session.

Governors Ball 2021 Lineup:

FRIDAY

Billie Eilish

DaBaby

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Leon Bridges

Portugal. The Man

24kGoldn

Future Islands

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

EarthGang

Tate McRae

Sasha Sloan

Orville Peck

ODIE

Bartees Strange

99 Neighbors

RMR

Bankrol Hayden

LAUNDRY DAY

LOONY

Nasty Cherry

SATURDAY

A$AP Rocky

J Balvin

Megan Thee Stallion

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

King Princess

Aminé

Big Thief

Cordae

Bleachers

A R I Z O N A

Charlotte Lawrence

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)

MUNA

BRELAND

Chiiild

MIKE

Oliver Malcolm

Nation of Language

Sarah Barrios

SUNDAY

Post Malone

21 Savage

Ellie Goulding

Young Thug

Burna Boy

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jamie xx

Dominic Fike

Smino

Duck Sauce

Princess Nokia

KOTA The Friend

UMI

100 gecs

Yeek

Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)

Amaarae

RIZ LA VIE

TeaMarrr

mazie