Governors Ball 2021 Lineup Announced: Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone Headlining

Governors Ball is back in action. Organizers detailed the three-day New York City festival’s 10th-anniversary iteration on Tuesday, unveiling a lineup headlined by Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone. The Founders Entertainment-backed fest is set for Sept. 24-26, and is relocating to the Citi Field complex in Queens.
Other standouts from the 60+ performers include J Balvin, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Portugal. The Man., Burna Boy, Future Islands, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Thief, Bleachers, 100 gecs, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, King Princess, Orville Peck, Smino, Bartees Strange, Nation of Language and Bachelor (Jay Som & Palehound), among others.
The fest venue will emulate “one-of-a-kind 360° layout” of another Founders joint, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which drew praise for its circular design that purportedly made getting from one set to another easy without any sort of sound bleed between stages. You can get a preview of what that will look like here.
In case you’re wondering about the pandemic of it all, a press release simply notes, “Working in close consultation with the City of New York, the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event.” So … there is that.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 6, at 12 p.m. ET via the fest’s website. Citi cardmembers can get early pre-sale access, starting right now: Tuesday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
See the complete lineup below, beneath Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session.
Governors Ball 2021 Lineup:
FRIDAY
Billie Eilish
DaBaby
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Leon Bridges
Portugal. The Man
24kGoldn
Future Islands
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
EarthGang
Tate McRae
Sasha Sloan
Orville Peck
ODIE
Bartees Strange
99 Neighbors
RMR
Bankrol Hayden
LAUNDRY DAY
LOONY
Nasty Cherry
SATURDAY
A$AP Rocky
J Balvin
Megan Thee Stallion
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
King Princess
Aminé
Big Thief
Cordae
Bleachers
A R I Z O N A
Charlotte Lawrence
The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)
MUNA
BRELAND
Chiiild
MIKE
Oliver Malcolm
Nation of Language
Sarah Barrios
SUNDAY
Post Malone
21 Savage
Ellie Goulding
Young Thug
Burna Boy
Carly Rae Jepsen
Jamie xx
Dominic Fike
Smino
Duck Sauce
Princess Nokia
KOTA The Friend
UMI
100 gecs
Yeek
Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)
Amaarae
RIZ LA VIE
TeaMarrr
mazie