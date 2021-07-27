Grouper Announces New Album Shade, Shares "Unclean Mind"

Since the mid-2000s, Liz Harris has channeled her talent for crafting often hard to describe music that floats between ambient, psychedelic and folk into her project, Grouper. Today (July 27), she’s announced the follow-up to her 2018 album Grid of Points, simply titled Shade.

Consisting of songs written over the last 15 years, Shade collects Harris’ work from many moments in time and in various places—including the California hills, Portland and Astoria—which fits thematically, given the often-shifting temporal nature of her music.

Alongside the announcement is single “Unclean Mind,” which finds Harris’s inimitably airy and hushed voice melting into her acoustic guitar strumming, with harmonies that feel almost like they’re glowing around the whole thing. Immensely lush and immersive, the track carries with it the almost ethereal quality that makes Grouper’s music consistently hit like an emotional sledgehammer. Listen to it below, and check out the details of Shade before its release Oct. 22 on Kranky Records.

Shade Album Art:

Shade Tracklist:

1. Followed the Ocean

2. Unclean Mind

3. Ode to the Blue

4. Pale Interior

5. Disordered Minds

6. The Way Her Hair Falls

7. Promise

8. Basement Mix

9. Kelso (Blue Sky)