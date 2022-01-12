Guerilla Toss Announces Sub Pop Signing, Shares New Single

New York-based art punk band Guerilla Toss have been beloved underground figures for the past decade. Today (Jan. 12), the band takes the next step and announced their signing to legendary Seattle-based label Sub Pop. The band will be releasing their forthcoming album Famously Alive on March 25 as their debut for the label.

“It felt like I didn’t need to force myself into this dark place to create anymore,” Carlson said about the creation of Famously Alive. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I’m finally comfortable inside my body.”

The announcement is paired with a colorful and surreal new single and video for “Cannibal Capital,” directed by Lisa Schatz. Playful tropical drums and glitches underscore Kassie Carlson’s unnerving harmonies, clashing with fuzzy guitars. The video further plays on this artificiality, as Carlson is slathered in makeup and masked dancers prance around.

Guerilla Toss will also embark on a 16-date tour across North America, kicking off in Richmond, Virginia and ending with two dates in Brooklyn, New York.

Below, watch the video for “Cannibal Capital” and keep scrolling for complete details of Famously Alive as well as their upcoming tour dates in support of the album. You can preorder the album here.

Famously Alive Artwork:



Famously Alive Tracklist:

01. Cannibal Capital

02. Famously Alive

03. Live Exponential

04. Mermaid Airplane

05. Wild Fantasy

06. Pyramid Humm

07. Excitable Girls

08. I Got Spirit

09. Happy Me

10. Heathen In Me

Guerilla Toss Tour Dates

April

13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

16 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records

17 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

20 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

22 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz P.D.B

25 – Portland, ME @ Space

26 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville

27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

29 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye

30 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye