Guerilla Toss Announces Sub Pop Signing, Shares New Single

New York-based art punk band Guerilla Toss have been beloved underground figures for the past decade. Today (Jan. 12), the band takes the next step and announced their signing to legendary Seattle-based label Sub Pop. The band will be releasing their forthcoming album Famously Alive on March 25 as their debut for the label.
“It felt like I didn’t need to force myself into this dark place to create anymore,” Carlson said about the creation of Famously Alive. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I’m finally comfortable inside my body.”
The announcement is paired with a colorful and surreal new single and video for “Cannibal Capital,” directed by Lisa Schatz. Playful tropical drums and glitches underscore Kassie Carlson’s unnerving harmonies, clashing with fuzzy guitars. The video further plays on this artificiality, as Carlson is slathered in makeup and masked dancers prance around.
Guerilla Toss will also embark on a 16-date tour across North America, kicking off in Richmond, Virginia and ending with two dates in Brooklyn, New York.
You can preorder the album here.
Famously Alive Artwork:
Famously Alive Tracklist:
01. Cannibal Capital
02. Famously Alive
03. Live Exponential
04. Mermaid Airplane
05. Wild Fantasy
06. Pyramid Humm
07. Excitable Girls
08. I Got Spirit
09. Happy Me
10. Heathen In Me
Guerilla Toss Tour Dates
April
13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
15 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
16 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records
17 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
20 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
22 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz P.D.B
25 – Portland, ME @ Space
26 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville
27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
29 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye
30 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye