Hatchie and The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Cover The Jesus and Mary Chain: Listen

Hatchie and The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have teamed up for a new 7’’ featuring a cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Sometimes Always”—a 1994 collaboration in its own respect between the band and Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval. Listen here.

In a statement, Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam said, “it was a dream come true to record this cover of one of my favourite collaborations with one of my favourite artists.”

The Sometime Always 7’’ will also feature “Adored” as its b-side, released by Hatchie in 2018 as part of an Adult Swim singles series and soon to be available physically for the first time.

The single was set to release exclusively as a limited-edition 7’’ for Record Store Day but is now getting an early digital release via Bandcamp on Friday, June 5. 100% of sales will be donated to The Movement for Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation.

