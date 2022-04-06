Interpol Announce New Album The Other Side of Make-Believe, Release Lead Single "Toni"

New York City post-punk mainstays Interpol are back with their seventh studio album, the follow-up to their 2019 EP A Fine Mess and 2018 full-length Marauder. Coming July 15 on Matador, The Other Side of Make-Believe is preceded by lead single and opening track “Toni,” out now alongside a cinematic video.

“Toni” is a mid-tempo, piano-forward track that finds frontman Paul Banks murmuring with uncharacteristic delicacy as he insists, “Still in shape, my methods refined.” Daniel Kessler’s staccato guitar chords remind you who you’re listening to, even as Samuel Fogarino’s off-kilter percussion subtly tries to throw you for a loop. The song builds to a crescendo dominated by Banks’ unusual croon, which becomes almost ghostly by the time things slow to a stop.

Directed by Van Alpert (Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly), the “Toni” video is “the first installment of a two-part dance film,” per a press release, “with the second chapter to follow soon.”

“It was a blast working with Van Alpert on the video for our song ‘Toni,’” says Banks in a statement. “We bonded over shared film inspiration as well as a passion for classic music videos by the likes of Glazer, Cunningham and Jonze. Van, in my opinion, is in the club with these legends; and it’s exciting to watch him build his own enduring body of work.”

“I wrote a crazy idea that I felt was new for Interpol, a hyper-modern, cinematic dance film,” says Alpert. “A ‘Lover’s on the Run’ story, with a classic cliff-hanger ending. Dream job working for my all-time favorite band! Paul Banks ties everything together and elevated the concept, because he’s naturally a great actor, artist and collaborator.”

Interpol have a big year of touring ahead, including a two-night stand at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on May 14-15, and late-May shows at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles and City Palacio De Los Deportes arena in Mexico City.

Watch the “Toni” video below and see the details of The Other Side of Make-Believe further down, along with Interpol’s tour dates.

The Other Side of Make-Believe Tracklist:

01. Toni

02. Fables

03. Into The Night

04. Mr Credit

05. Something Changed

06. Renegade Hearts

07. Passenger

08. Greenwich

09. Gran Hotel

10. Big Shot City

11. Go Easy (Palermo)

The Other Side of Make-Believe Art:

Interpol Tour Dates:

April

25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater * SOLD OUT

28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre * SOLD OUT

30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

May

02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom $

05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre * SOLD OUT

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven %

28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes &

June

08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique SOLD OUT

18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel SOLD OUT

19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

August

25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

27 ­- Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion ^

30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor ^

September

01 ­­- Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^

02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

03 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

06 ­- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors ^

08 ­- Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park ^

09 ­- St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square ^

18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square ^

(* – plus TYCHO and Matthew Dear)

($ – Matthew Dear)

(% – plus The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A and more)

(& – plus Dry Cleaning)

(^ – Spoon + The Goon Sax)

(# – Metric, Interpol, Spoon)