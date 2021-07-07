Isaiah Rashad Announces New Album The House Is Burning

Five years since Isaiah Rashad’s critically acclaimed studio debut The Sun’s Tirade, fans can rejoice. Rashad has finally announced The House Is Burning, out July 30 via Top Dawg Entertainment/ Warner Records. Rashad has become synonymous with the words “snippet” and “leak,” with fans anxiously awaiting for any sign of life after he first announced the project in 2017.

The House Is Burning marks a new chapter in Rashad’s life as he reflects on sobriety and his mental health. The album is supported by two singles, “”Lay Wit Ya featuring Memphis crunk superstar Duke Deuce, and “Headshots (4r Da Locals).”

Listen to the two songs below and scroll further down for The House Is Burning’s album artwork. You can preorder the album ahead of its July 30 release here.

The House Is Burning Artwork: